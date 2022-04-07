Invesco divests 7.74% stake in ZEEL for `2,092 crore

New Delhi: Investment firm Invesco on Thursday offloaded 7.74 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for Rs 2,092 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund sold a total of 74,318,476 shares, amounting to 7.74 per cent stake, of ZEEL. The shares were divested at an average price of Rs 281.46 apiece, valuing the transaction size to Rs 2,091.76 crore.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte picked up over 1 crore shares of ZEEL while Segantii India Mauritius purchased 99 lakh shares of the company.

The scrip of ZEEL dropped 2.1 per cent to settle at Rs 284.85 apiece on the BSE.