Intimation date for qualified bidders extended to January 5

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it will intimate qualified interested bidders (QIBs) of Air India on January 5 next year, instead of the earlier decided date of December 29, 2020.

While the government has not extended the deadline for EoIs (Expressions of Interest) for the national carrier, the interested entities are required to submit the physical bids within 15 days from December 14 — the last date for submitting EoIs.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Thursday issued a tenth corrigendum to global invitation for Expression of Interest (EoI) for the proposed strategic disinvestment of Air India Ltd stating amendments to Clause 10.17 of the expression of interest.

"Consequent to above change in Clause 10.17 of the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM), date of intimation to the qualified interested bidders (QIB) should be read as 5th January, 2021," the corrigendum said.