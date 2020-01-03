InterGlobe Aviation to hold shareholder's meet on Jan 29

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, the firm which runs the airline IndiGo, on Friday, said it will convene an Extra-Ordinary General (EGM) on January 29, on the request of Shobha Gangwal and The Chinkerpoo Family Trust (RG group).

The EGM has been called to seek shareholders' nod on certain changes which will be made to the company's Articles of Association (AoA).

At present, the RG Group comprises of Rakesh Gangwal, Shobha Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust, which collectively holds 36.64 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company.

"The Board of Directors of the company on December 31, 2019, have approved the convening of the Extra-Ordinary General," the company said in a regulatory filing.