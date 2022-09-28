Inox Wind commissions India's 1st 3.3 MW new generation turbine in Gujarat

Noida: Inox Wind, India's leading wind energy solutions provider, on Tuesday announced the commissioning of India's first 3.3 MW wind turbine in Village Ranparda, Taluka Jasdon, District Rajkot in the state of Gujarat by the Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. The revolutionary 3.3 MW wind turbine, developed with globally renowned AMSC as technology partner, features a 100 m tubular tower and 146 m rotor blades -one of the largest in its class. This wind turbine offers one of the lowest possible cost of energy thereby providing a sustainable edge in the Indian Market. The new wind turbine is dedicated towards achieving the PM Narendra Modi's vision of 50 per cent electric power from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

The Chief Minister while sending his best wishes and congratulating Inox Wind Limited for this achievement said, "I am sending my best wishes for the residents of Saurashtra and the whole of Gujarat. Friends, for Gujarat, this achievement is very important. Because of global warming, there have been many changes in the environment of the earth. In the coming years we are going to increasingly use green energy, negating the negative effects of global warming. Our Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi has kept a target of zero carbon emission by 2070 in the country. In order to fulfil this wish, through untraditional paths, the use of solar energy, wind energy and hybrid energy will improve the environment of the country and an atmosphere has been created for the same. Today in Gujarat, in Kutch, India's biggest 30 giga watts solar and wind hybrid renewable energy park is getting commissioned. Our esteemed Narendrabhai Modi's far sightedness makes Gujarat the best state in renewable energy. Not only this, Narendrabhai Modi, along with progress has also given us the secret to environment sustainability and has given special encouragement in the field of green energy. Inox Wind's initiative in the direction of fulfilling the promise of wind energy is a big leap in fulfilling this dream in Gujarat. Once again, I am sending my best wishes to Inox Wind Ltd. and all those associated with this project"

Devansh Jain, Executive Director - InoxGFL Group present on the occasion, while thanking the Chief Minister to grace the occasion by his august presence, said "It's a proud moment for us at InoxGFL Group. It's been our constant endeavour to contribute to the nation building, harnessing the rich potential for make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.