Infosys to buy Denmark's BASE life science for `875 crore
New Delhi: Infosys on Wednesday said it will acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for about 110 million euros (Rs 875 crore) in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will deepen Infosys' expertise in life sciences domain as well as strengthen its footprint across Europe.
"This acquisition augments Infosys' deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordics region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions. "We are excited to welcome BASE life science and its leadership team into the Infosys family," Infosys president Ravi Kumar S said.
The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of current fiscal. BASE brings to Infosys, domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow.
"Backed by a team of data science specialists, BASE is at the frontier of the latest technological developments and trends. It has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability to bridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for better health outcomes. "The company has about 200 of the finest, multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain," the filing said.
Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into Consumer Health, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Garage owner held for mowing down man with client's car13 July 2022 8:39 PM GMT
Couple arrested from IGIA with 45 handguns13 July 2022 8:38 PM GMT
Light rain in morning, high humidity during day in city13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT
Delhi riots: High Court allows pleas to implead leaders in proceedings ...13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT
DTC will not provide buses to schools in Delhi from new academic...13 July 2022 8:37 PM GMT