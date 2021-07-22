Infosys reopens offices as India Inc eyes long road back to work

BENGALURU: Indian outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd told employees last week they could resume work from offices, according to a memo seen by Reuters that offers an early sign of the country's $190 billion technology services sector moving to get back on track.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company stopped short of calling all employees back to work, reflecting wider caution across the sector as Indian officials warn about the looming threat of a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Still, after a devastating second wave of infections in May, the country's daily numbers are roughly a tenth of the peak, with infections falling to the lowest in four months on Tuesday.

Health experts have appealed to state governments and citizens to not lower their guard against COVID-19, saying a third wave was inevitable.

Other sectors such as aviation and manufacturing have had to call some employees back to sites, or are staying closed entirely as the pandemic disrupted travel and many states imposed lockdowns to curb rising cases.

In its memo, Infosys said the country's safety situation seems to be improving, with growing vaccination coverage. Infosys did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on the memo.

The company said it had been operating in emergency mode for months but noted that the situation in the country was now improving.

"We have been getting requests from certain accounts to allow their team members to work from Infosys campuses. In addition, some of our employees have also been asking to come back and start working from office, as a personal

preference."

After reporting results last week, Infosys executives told analysts that roughly 99% of its staff was working from home, and the company would make efforts to get "more and more people to come to office" over the next couple

of quarters.