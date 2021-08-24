Infosys fourth Indian company to touch m-cap of $100-bn

New Delhi: Infosys Ltd on Tuesday became the fourth Indian company to touch a market valuation of USD 100 billion.

The IT services major has joined the league of TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank for crossing the USD 100 billion-mark in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap).

The milestone was achieved during the morning trade when the scrip was trading at its 52-week high value of Rs 1,755.6 on the BSE, which took the m-cap to Rs 74.77 lakh crore or USD 100.78 billion.

However, during the close of the trading session, it pared the earlier gains and settled 1.06 per cent lower at Rs 1,720.75.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares had opened at Rs 1,750 apiece and then jumped to its 52-week high value of Rs 1,757. It closed the counter at Rs 1,721.5, lower 0.99 per cent as compared with the previous close.

In terms of traded volume, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the BSE while 76.02 lakh scrips changed hands on the NSE, during the trading session.

According to the latest m-cap data, Reliance Industries is the most-valued firm at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at Rs 13.44 lakh crore and HDFC Bank at Rs 8.42 lakh crore.