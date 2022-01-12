Inflation poses major threat to job market: Fed's Powell

Washington: Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday that high inflation has emerged as a serious threat to the Federal Reserve's goal of helping put more Americans back to work and that the Fed will raise rates more than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices.

If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will, Powell said during a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second four-year term.

Fed officials have forecast three increases in the their benchmark short-term rate this year, though some economists say they envision four rate hikes in 2022.

The stark challenge for Powell if he is confirmed as expected for a new term was underscored by the questions he faced from both Democratic and Republican senators.

Powell and the central bank are under rising pressure to rein in inflation without ramping up interest rates so high that the economy tumbles into another recession.

On Tuesday, Powell took pains to rebuff suggestions from some Democratic senators that rate increases would slow hiring and potentially leave many people, particularly lower-income and Black Americans, without jobs.

Fed rate increases typically lead to higher rates on many consumer and business loans and have the effect of slowing economic growth. But Powell made clear that he is now more worried about the damage that rising inflation could inflict on the job market.

High inflation is a severe threat to the achievement of maximum employment," he said.

The economy, the Fed chair added, must grow for an extended period to put as many Americans back to work as possible. Controlling inflation without raising rates so high as to choke off the economic recovery is critical to lowering unemployment, Powell said.

We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation, he told the

committee.