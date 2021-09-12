Inflation data, global trends to guide markets this week: Analysts

New Delhi: Inflation data and global trends would be the major driving factors for the equity markets this week which after a record-breaking run took a breather in recent trades, analysts said.

The overall market sentiment remains positive, supported by improving economic data and earnings but higher valuations can trigger bouts of profit booking, they said further.

During the last week, which the 30-share BSE benchmark rose by 175.12 points or 0.30 per cent.

"Global cues will continue to impact our market's behaviour and there are some macroeconomic data lined up this week like China's industrial production, US inflation numbers. On the domestic front, wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for August 2021 is due on 14 September," said Santosh Meena,

Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd also said that global cues would be actively tracked as fear of economic slowdown looms while Delta variant cases continue to surge.

"Even valuations are also moving beyond comfort zones and hence could lead to bouts of profit-booking and increase in volatility.

But the overall sentiment in the domestic market remains positive, supported by improving economic data and positive earnings expectation,"

Khemka said.

Markets would also be guided by rupee-dollar trend, Brent crude and Foreign institutional investors (FIIs)

movement.