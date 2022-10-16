Industry calls for district-level strategy for hospitality & tourism

Lucknow: Emphasising on the need to chart out a district-level strategy for MSME associated with the hospitality, tourism and travel sector, industry body CHATT believes that the government has made impressive plans for the sector but there is a lacking in the implementation.

'The Confederation of Hospitality Technology and Tourism Industry' (CHATT) also says that online platforms have played a crucial role in giving wide recognition to budget hotels, homestays and BNB (Bed and breakfast) in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.

This can help the government reach out to these businessmen and overcome their difficulties.

CHATT's general secretary Anwar Shirpurwala said on Sunday that the government has made comprehensive plans for the hospitality, tourism and travel sectors.

These include various subsidies, financial assistance for licensing and cluster construction, and many concessions, but a large section of the unorganized section associated with this sector i.e. budget hotel, homestay and lodge operators which are in millions are not aware of them.

He said that after talking to the MSME businessmen associated with the hospitality, tourism and travel sector in the country, we realise that they are not aware of what schemes the government has made for them.

Apart from this, being in the unorganised sector, they do not get the benefit of any training or capacity-building programme to upgrade their business. At the same time, they have little knowledge about the licensing and other procedures required to run their business. In the country's hospitality, tourism and travel sector, the unorganised sector is the largest representation of businessmen and these are their common problems.