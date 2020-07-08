Industrial activities gain momentum in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: As the nation is unlocking after the lockdown, industrial activities in Chhattisgarh have gained momentum again. Not only industrial production has accelerated in the state, but also large-scale employment opportunities are being created.



So far, 80 per cent of the industrial units of the state have started operating and over 1.5 lakh people are being provided employment keeping in mind the parameters given by the government for COVID- 19.

When the Corona crisis began, a strategy was chalked out on the instructions of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to conduct industrial activities smoothly even during the lockdown period.

Production was going on in the industries of the state with all the necessary precautions during the lockdown, but with the unlocking, industries have got more relaxation and the production is increasing progressively. Capital investment of about 550 crores was made in 258 new industrial units between March 2020 and June 2020, providing employment opportunities to 3360 persons.

Iron and steel industries of the state have achived the production of 27 lakh metric tonnes during this period. During the lockdown period, the State Government ensured the production of essential medical supplies and uninterrupted operation of food based units.

Taking quick decision by the state government, licenses were given to distilleries for production of sanitizer and distribution facility was ensured throughout the state by facilitating the manufacture of packing materials.

During this period, a loan amount of about 36 crore rupees was distributed to the beneficiaries through banks for 2 thousand small and micro units.

Similarly, a grant of Rs 103 crore was distributed to 848 industrial units by the state government. About 282 industrial units of the state were exempted from stamp duty. Similarly, 1300 hectares of land have been identified by the state government for foodpark at 101 places and 200 hectares of land has been transferred to 15 places, where the work of establishing foodpark has started.

Chhattisgarh was the first amongst the neighbouring states to start operating industrial units as the nation-wide lockdown came to an end. Large industries were operating in the state with low capacity even during lockdown.

Whether it was Bhilai Steel Plant or BALCO or SECL, the mines were also operating with low production capacity. The industrial units which were shut down at the end of March started functioning from 23 April.