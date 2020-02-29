IndiGo starts operating flights in more NE states under UDAN
Agartala/Aizawl: Under UDAN scheme, budget airline IndiGo on Saturday launched daily direct flights on the Agartala-Aizawl-Guwahati route, facilitating passengers to travel among the northeastern states.
Under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, the Air India, IndiGo, Air Asia, GoAir and other airliners are operating their flights among the northeastern states and other major cities in India.
In Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga flagged-off the 78-seater Agartala bound IndiGo flight.
Airlines sources said that the IndiGo would introduce airbus-320 on the Aizawl-Delhi route in the near future.
Currently, the Air India and Go Air are operating their flights from Aizawl's Lengpui airport connecting Kolkata and Guwahati.
In Agartala, Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Pranajit Singh Roy in presence of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Regional Executive Director (NER) Sanjeev Jindal and other dignitaries flagged-off the IndiGo flight.
Singh Roy (Repeat Singh Roy) said that with this new flight, from now onwards daily 19 flights of various airlines including Air India would be operated from the Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport connecting Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati, Aizawl and other cities in India.
Jindal said that there is a plan to operate flights from Agartala-Shillong route.
He said that air connectivities are being upgraded under the UDAN scheme, announced by the government earlier.
"UDAN is under the regional connectivity scheme that aims at regional airport development with the objective of 'let the common citizens of the country fly' by making air travel affordable and widespread, to boost inclusive national economic development," the AAI Regional Executive Director (NER) said.
He said that under the AAI's corporate social responsibility scheme, various projects were undertaken in different northeastern states to improve the livelihood of the local people especially the tribals.
(Image from livemint.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gandii Baat actor Anveshi is a digital sensation29 Feb 2020 3:04 PM GMT
Thappad day one: Film collects Rs 3.07cr29 Feb 2020 3:03 PM GMT
Traditional Mexican Guacamole29 Feb 2020 2:58 PM GMT
Lasagne Verdi al Forno29 Feb 2020 2:57 PM GMT
Towards understanding relationships29 Feb 2020 2:54 PM GMT