IndiGo announces four-day special Valentine sale

Kolkata, February: Low cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced a four-day special Valentine sale on travel across its network within India with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999.

The airline is offering one million seats on discounted fares from February 11 to February 14. The sale is valid for travel from March 1 to September 30, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to announce the four-day special sale effective from today till February 14, kickstarting the Valentine's celebrations a little early," the chief commercial officer of IndiGo, William Boulter, said.

Both corporate and leisure customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via the official website, the statement added.