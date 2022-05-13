India's merchandise exports rise 30.7% to $40.19 billion in April
New Delhi: India's merchandise exports surged 30.7 per cent to $40.19 billion in April on account of healthy performance by sectors like petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals, even as trade deficit widened to $20.11 billion during the month, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.
Imports during the month under review grew by 30.97 per cent to $60.3 billion.
The trade deficit in April 2021 was at $15.29 billion.
"After a record performance in the last financial year, the exports continued robust growth in April, 2022 with merchandise exports scaling a new high by crossing $40 billion," it said.
Petroleum and crude oil imports during the month rose by 87.54 per cent to $20.2 billion. Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to $4.93 billion, as against $2 billion in April 2021.
Gold imports, however, dipped by about 72 per cent to $1.72 billion during the month under review, from $6.23 billion in April 2021.
Engineering goods exports increased by 15.38 per cent to $9.2 billion, while petroleum products exports soared 113.21 per cent to $7.73 billion.
The ministry said the estimated value of services export for April 2022 is $27.60 billion, an increase of 52.87 per cent over April 2021.
Services imports rose by 61.87 per cent to $15.57 billion.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
At least 27 dead in commercial building blaze in West Delhi13 May 2022 8:30 PM GMT
TMC seeks Modi's 'answer' as inflation hits people13 May 2022 8:22 PM GMT
SC seeks Centre, J&K, ECI replies on plea against delimitation comm13 May 2022 8:18 PM GMT
Sisodia urges Shah to stop demolition drive in Delhi13 May 2022 8:16 PM GMT
Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', says Elon Musk13 May 2022 8:15 PM GMT