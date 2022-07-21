India's installed wind capacity touches 40,788 MW mark; solar 57,705 MW: Min

New Delhi: India's installed capacities of wind and solar energy projects were at 40,788 MW and 57,705 MW, respectively, till June-end this year, Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

India has set a target of having 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind energy, by 2022.

The cumulative installed capacity of wind power projects in the country was at 40,788 MW as of June 30, 2022, the MoS for New and Renewable Energy Khuba said in a reply to the lower

house.

In another reply, he said solar power projects totalling 57,705.70 MW, including over 6,000 MW in rooftop solar installations, have been installed as of June 30,

2022.

"Electricity generation from renewable energy sources (including large hydro) has increased from 227.96 Billion Units (BU) in the year 2017-18 to 322.53 Billion Units in the year 2021-22 in the country," Bhagwanth Khuba

said.

The minister further said that as against the target of achieving 175 GW of renewable energy, excluding large hydro installed capacity by 2022, a total of 114.07 GW renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro) has been installed in the country by June-end 2022.