India's forex reserves may have exceeded $600 bn, says RBI Guv

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said India's forex reserves may have crossed record level of $600 billion on the back of robust capital flows.

As per the Reserve Bank of India's data issued on May 28, the country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.865 billion to a record high of $592.894 billion for the week ended May 21, boosted by gold and currency assets.

"Based on the current estimation, we believe that our forex reserves may have crossed $600 billion," he said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.