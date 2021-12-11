India's forex reserves decline $1.783 billion to $635.905 billion

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves declined for the second consecutive week, ending $1.783 billion down at $635.905 billion for the week ended December 3, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week, the reserves had slid by $2.713 million to $637.687 billion.

In the reporting week ended December 3, the dip in the forex kitty was mainly on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

The FCA dropped by $1.483 billion to $573.181 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $407 million to $38.418 billion.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by $90 million to $19.126 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $17 million to $5.18 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.