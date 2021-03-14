'India's FinTech cos valuation to jump $150-160 bn by 2025'

New Delhi: India's financial technology companies are poised to become three times as valuable in the next five years, reaching a valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, according to a report.

The report unveiled on Saturday details the findings from the study that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI undertook to size the value-creation potential and identify imperatives for India's FinTech growth.

"India is strongly poised to realise a FinTech sector valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, translating to an incremental value-creation potential of approximately $100 billion. It is estimated that to meet this ambition, India's FinTech sector will need investments of $20-25 billion over the next five years," says the report.

India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67 per cent have been set up over the last 5 years alone.

The total valuation of the industry is estimated at $50-60 billion.

The industry's growth has been undeterred by the pandemic, as it has seen the emergence of three new Unicorns and five new Soonicorns ($500 mn+ valuation) since

January 2020.