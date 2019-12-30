India's exports may touch $330-340 bn this fiscal: FIEO

New Delhi: The country's exports are expected to touch $330-340 billion during the current fiscal on account of uncertain global situation

and rising protectionism, exporters body FIEO said on Monday.

During April-November, 2019-20, exports dipped by about 2 per cent to $212 billion. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said the global situation is becoming extremely challenging as rising protectionism is leading to uncertainty in global trade which will have adverse impact on it. He said despite having a moderate share in global trade, India's exports have always followed the trend in global imports.

"Therefore, when global imports are declining, our exports are also likely to take a hit. Currently, exports during April-November 2019 are down by about 1.99 per cent. and we feel our goods exports may touch $330-340 billion in the current fiscal," Saraf said in a statement.