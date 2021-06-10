IndianOil northern regional runs mission vaccination at workplace

New Delhi: IndianOil is India's pioneer public sector energy company which is always committed to ensure energy security of the Country. The Corporation always endeavour in ensuring energy access and availability to every citizen of the Country. During the current unprecedented times, wherein the Pandemic stalled and affected every aspect of life, firm has continuously been refuelling vehicles through its retail outlets and making door delivery of LPG Cylinders to households to keep the flame of their kitchens burning.

IndianOil is taking Mission Vaccination forward against Covid to safeguard frontline workforce for ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies to all the citizens. In this direction, vaccination camps are organised at Northern Regional Office for Customer Attendants, LPG deliverymen, Contract workers, and other frontline workforce including employees and their family members of all Delhi-NCR based locations and customer touch points including LPG Bottling plants, POL locations, Aviation Fuel Stations, Retail Outlets, LPG Distributorships etc.

The vaccination drive is being run under the guidance of Arup Sinha, Executive Director, (Regional Services), Northern Region. Sinha emphasised on vaccination at workplace because it as a positive step towards safeguarding the stakeholders against the pandemic. He also praised the stakeholders for coming forward and getting themselves vaccinated in the camps. He advised the beneficiaries to take all safety precautions and adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour.

The camps were organised under the supervision of Lt. Col Yogesh Chandra, GM (A&W), NRO.