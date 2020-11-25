IndianOil launches world-class BS-VI diesel engine oils for Trucks

Mumbai: In line with its commitment to offer innovative products to customers, IndianOil has introduced SERVOPride NXT series of lubricants – a range of premium BS-VI diesel engine oils for next- gen mobility.

SERVOPride NXT lubricants meet the highest specifications - API CK4 - for diesel engines and are also compatible with earlier diesel engine versions.

These oils have been specially formulated at IndianOil's state-of-the-art R&D Centre for superior engine performance, providing fuel economy benefits up to 2% in long haul applications.

The SERVOPride NXT series of lubricants is being offered in three variants, viz. SERVOPride NXT 10W30, SERVOPride NXT 10W40 and SERVOPride NXT 15W40.

Subimal Mondal, Executive Director(Lubes), IndianOil, said, "SERVOPride NXT range of lubricants has been specially-formulated for trucks. They are compliant with BS-VI emission norms and are environment friendly. This offering to our customers is in line with IndianOil's philosophy and commitment towards environment and sustainability."