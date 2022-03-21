IndianOil launches third phase of 'Parivartan- Prison to Pride'

New Delhi: IndianOil extended its 'Parivartan – Prison to Pride' initiative to train inmates in select sports across 15 prisons in 8 states and 4 UTs on Monday. The third phase of the initiative was inaugurated by Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, and the coaching camps commenced simultaneously at these prisons.

With the launch of this phase, the total number of prisons covered by this intiative has gone up to 37. IndianOil aims to coach 550 inmates in this phase of the program. Apart from coaching assistance, IndianOil will also provide the kits and equipment. The outreach was conceived to help inmates overcome the stigma associated with imprisonment and prepare them for smooth reintegration into society upon release.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya said, "The first two phases of Parivartan have already heralded a remarkable social movement by transforming the lives of prison inmates and facilitating their integration with society. IndianOil is the first corporate to take such a unique initiative forward, and I am incredibly proud of how the IndianOil sports persons have teamed up with external coaches to help the inmates cultivate their sporting interests. Let me also assert that we are committed to bringing in more prison inmates within the fold of Parivartan in the days to come. I am confident that this sporting endeavour will continue to create a social ripple that will transform the lives of reformed citizens."

The first phase of the Parivartan initiative was launched on August 15, 2021, as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, and the second phase was launched on October 2, 2021, to commemorate the Gandhi Jayanti. During the first two phases, over 1,100 inmates have successfully undergone sports coaching.