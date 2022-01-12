IndianOil launches SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 on SERVO's golden jubilee

New Delhi: SERVO, India's most preferred lubricant brand, marked its 50th year since inception on January 12, 2022.

The occasion saw the launch of the BS-VI compliant SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 lubricant specifically designed for the new-generation cars with advanced after treatment devices (ATDs).

The lubricant is blended from synthetic base stocks and high-performance additives to provide high oxidation stability and very low oil

consumption.

SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 provides improved fuel economy of over 4 per cent, leading to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and will protect the engine from the LSPI (Low-Speed Pre-Ignition) phenomena.

SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 meets latest API SP/RC & ILSAC GF-6B performance levels and is recommended for all petrol cars requiring 0W-16 Engine oils.

Shrikant M Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said, "SERVO has a 50-year-long history of driving the industry forward in innovation, establishing itself as a brand that has withstood storms of competition and surpassed global benchmarks to reach the heights

of glory.

Keeping pace with the changing demands over the decades, SERVO is a true reflection of the ethos of IndianOil to stay attuned to the dynamic changes in the market and customer

aspirations."

"Expansion of energy-efficient offerings is essential to enhance the business competitiveness in a market that is driven by energy efficiency while delivering the highest performance. Our latest offering - SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 –

is a high-performance petrol engine oil for all new generation passenger cars that reflects IndianOil's focus on innovation, sustainability, and dynamic product offerings," Shrikant M Vaidya

added.