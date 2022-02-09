IndianOil launches missed call facility to book LPG cylinder refill

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), The Energy of India is working to provide better and efficient customer services for its customers. In the series of new initiatives, Missed Call facility for LPG refill booking is being offered to Indane customers. Indane customers who want a refill to be delivered at their home, can just give a missed call on a dedicated mobile number - 8454955555 through their registered mobile number and the refill would be booked.

Upon booking customer would receive a SMS having all details of the booking immediately along with a link for online payment. The customer now has the option of making the payment online. Payment can be done in advance or at the time of delivery of the cylinder as per the customer's convenience. The customer has the option to either pay in cash or through the various digital modes of payment available at the time of delivery of LPG cylinder. Refill booking facility through missed call is available to all customers throughout the Country.

The new and innovative method of refill booking will help in giving better services to the customer by taking advantage of modern digital technology, which will provide ease of booking due to

paucity of time.