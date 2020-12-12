IndianOil gives brand identity to its 5 kg cylinder

New Delhi: IndianOil christened its 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL), Chhotu, and launched it in New Delhi on Friday.

In a small virtual ceremony, SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil; along with Gurmeet Singh, Director (Marketing), IndianOil launched the newly christened Chhotu 5 kg cylinders, which have been made available pan-India. Shyam Bohra, Executive Director (Delhi State Office), presented Chhotu to few customers at M/s Singhla Batteries Inverter & Gases Equipments, Madanpur Khadar, New Delhi.

IndianOil's 5 kg FTL cylinder, has been given a brand identity, with a relatable and endearing name Chhotu. This will enable a better brand recall by customers who will find it easier to now ask for the 5kg FTL cylinder by name.

This Indane variant was launched by IndianOil, keeping in mind the needs of specific segments including migrant labour with no current address proof, young professionals, and households with limited LPG consumption as well as for small commercial establishments in need of cooking gas. To obtain a cylinder, a customer merely needs to submit an ID proof copy. In addition, these cylinders are easy to carry & use. Minimal paperwork, and the cylinder's compact & safe design make it a viable option for all customers who need LPG at short notice.

The cylinders are available at various points of sale including IndianOil retail outlets, Indane distributorships, and department (kirana) stores and can be purchased from the customer's preferred location.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, "Chhotu has redefined convenience – easily available without any paperwork, easy to handle & carry, and easy to refill. The product will now have a better recall and relatable identity among customers. Backed by stringent safety checks, Chhotu, is perhaps your smartest acquisition in the kitchen."

Gurmeet Singh, IndianOil's Director (Marketing) said, "Chhotu is widely available across 695 districts in the country through a constantly expanding network for better access. The extensive network is backed by the augmented bottling capacities at our plants. In fact, the Corporation has sold nearly 52 lakh cylinders since its inception."