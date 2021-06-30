IndianOil Board accords Stage-I approval with a CAPEX of `4,495 cr

New Delhi: The IndianOil Board on Thursday accorded "Stage - 1" approval for implementation of India's first-ever "Styrene Monomer Project" with a capacity of 387 thousand metric tonnes per annum (TMTPA) at an estimated cost of Rs 4,495 crore, at IndianOil's Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex. This project will strengthen India's focus to harness opportunities in the petrochemical sector and sync with the Government of India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" mission.

Earlier in February 2021, the IndianOil Board approved the Panipat Refinery Expansion Project to enhance its capacity from the existing 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA with a CAPEX of Rs 32946 Crore. As part of the Expansion Project, a new high severity Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) of 2.5 MMTPA capacity, based on IndianOil's flagship INDMAX technology, would be set up to maximize LPG production and manufacture basic petrochemical building blocks – Propylene and Ethylene. There is a Propylene potential of around 514 KTA of in the project, which would be utilized for the production of Polypropylene (PP) through a new PP unit. The Styrene Project aims to utilize the Ethylene potential from the INDMAX Unit alongside the Benzene that is already being produced at the Panipat Complex.

Styrene is used to produce Poly Styrene, Paints & Coatings / Acrylic, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, and Elastomers such as Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) etc.