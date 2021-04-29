Indian Overseas Bank launches retail loans on digital platform

Chennai: Indian Overseas Bank has announced the launch of Retail Loans (home loan, personal loan & clean loan) on digital platform.

The launch was presided by Partha Pratim Sengupta, Managing Director & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank in the presence of Executive Directors A. K. Srivastava and Srimathy S.

The loans are now available through various channels, i.e. the bank website (www.iob.in), Internet Banking and the Mobile Banking App.

IOB customers may apply for these loans through the bank website, mobile banking and internet banking, while non-customers may apply only through thebank website.

Applicants may apply for Housing Loans and Home Loans under the PMAY schemes (subsidy linked home loans).

They will also have the option to switch over their home loans from other Banks to IOB. Applicants may also apply for Two & Four Wheeler Loans and Personal Loans in easy steps.

Personal Loan to HNIs are also being offered at a discounted interest rate.

On submission of the application after accepting the terms & conditions of the loan, an In-principle sanction letter having a reference number will be generated and will be intimated to applicant through SMS/e-mail.Applicants may then visit IOB's nearestbranch to avail the loan with the required documents and the in-principle sanction letter.

The branch will disburse the loan after verifying the details entered by the borrower, due diligence, appraisal of the loan and execution of documents.

The Digital Loan Initiative is a step towards providing enhanced banking experience to the customers.