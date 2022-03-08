Indian Oil employs 9 women hockey players

New Delhi: In a first, as many as nine players of the Indian women's hockey team have been given employment at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as a part of its policy to promote sports and women's hockey.

The hockey players include Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Sharmila Devi, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur and Akshata Dhekale, a company statement said.

The players, have participated in international tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics and Asian Champions Trophy, among others.

"Nine players of the Indian hockey team have become part of the Indian Oil family as Indian Oil inducted them onto its rolls under its new sports policy which promotes women's hockey," it said. They were handed over their appointment letters by IOC Chairman S M Vaidya in the presence of functional directors of the company and Federation of International Hockey (FIH) President Narinder Dhruv Batra, who is also the President of the Indian Olympic Association.