Indian exports at nearly $15 bn till mid-August, says Goyal

Mumbai: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said exports have reached nearly $15 billion for the first half of August, after posting the highest-ever monthly performance in July at $35 billion. With the opening up of the major economies after the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian exports rose by nearly 50 per cent to touch a lifetime high of $35.43 billion in July. The government is targeting to take the merchandise exports to $400 billion for the fiscal. In the first 15 days of August, the exports have touched nearly $15 billion. During April to August 2021, exports are 23 per cent higher than what they were in the corresponding period in the pre-pandemic FY20.

