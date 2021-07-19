Indian economy on path to recovery: Gadkari

New Delhi: India has put up a united fight against COVID-19 and the economy is firmly on the path to recovery, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Addressing a virtual event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari also exhorted corporates to vaccinate their employees, saying it is their social responsibility.

"Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been strong, resilient and have fought together to combat the COVID pandemic.

"I am very hopeful that the worst is behind us and as you would have observed from several economic indicators and reports that we are firmly on the path of economic recovery," he said.

The road transport and highways minister further said the government's aim is to reduce the import expenses on diesel and prevent hazardous air pollution.

"The cost of diesel is almost Rs 100 per litre today, which is burden on contractors and developers," he said.

The minister pointed out that in India, the road sector accounts for about 45 per cent of construction equipment demand. He noted that the government is very much open, flexible and supportive for the construction equipment industry to work together upon the prescribed roadmap with a specific focus on

alternative fuels.