India, US sign pact for faster export clearance

New Delhi: Customs authorities of India and the US have signed an agreement to help exporters of both countries in faster clearances through customs procedures.

Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs M Ajit Kumar and Acting Commissioner Troy Miller of the US Customs & Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security signed a Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) to recognise each other's Authorised Economic Operators (AEOs) on September 22, 2021, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

This Mutual Recognition Arrangement between India and the US is a major milestone towards supply chain security and trade facilitation and will help the exporters of both countries in faster

clearances through the other country's customs procedures, it added.