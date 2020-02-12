India, US engaged in hectic parleys on trade deal
New Delhi: Officials of India and the US are engaged in hectic parleys for a proposed trade deal between the countries ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump here later this month, an official said. However, the official said that as of now there is no clarity if the trade pact will be signed during President Trump's visit on February 24-25.
Multiple rounds of talks have taken place between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in the past few weeks over telephone.
The two countries are negotiating a trade package to iron out certain issues and promote two-way commerce.
India is demanding exemption from high duties imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to certain domestic products under their Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), and greater market access for its products from sectors like agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering.
On the other hand, the US wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items and medical devices, data localisation, and cut on import duties on some information and communication technology (ICT) products. The US has also raised concerns over high trade deficit with India. In 2018-19, India's exports to the US stood at $52.4 billion, while imports were $35.5 billion. Trade deficit dipped from $21.3 billion in 2017-18 to $16.9 billion in 2018-19. India received FDI worth $3.13 billion from the US in 2018-19, higher than $2 billion in 2017-18.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Do not show papers to anyone, not even to state govt...12 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 1612 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Five members of family, including 3 children, found dead12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
EVMs tamper-proof, no question of returning to ballot...12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 11 years in jail in terror...12 Feb 2020 6:29 PM GMT