India & UK working sincerely on FTA: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is working "sincerely" with the UK for finalisation of the proposed free trade agreement, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak agreed on the "early conclusion" of the deal.

"Both sides are working sincerely on the free trade agreement," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

His comments came when asked about the FTA during a media briefing.

"As we have said earlier, the matter of negotiations is best left to the trade ministers and their teams of officials. I cannot comment on the status. I certainly do not have any target date," Bagchi said.

The issue of the FTA figured in the first telephonic conversation between the two prime ministers on October 27.