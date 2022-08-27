India-UK trade pact to help boost services exports: SEPC

New Delhi: Implementation of the proposed India-UK free trade agreement will help to boost the country's services exports, particularly from legal, accounting and auditing sectors, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) said on Friday.

SEPC Chairman Sunil H Talati said that the British market holds huge potential for domestic services sectors like medical transcription, legal, accounting and auditing.

Negotiations for the trade pact between the countries are at advanced stages and expected to conclude by the end of this month. After the conclusion of the talks, it would take some time to implement the agreement. Under this agreement, both countries may significantly cut or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, norms would be relaxed to promote trade in services.

"Britain holds a lot of potential for our services exports. The agreement will help in boosting services exports," Talati said.

He also said that the council is hopeful of achieving the $300 billion exports target for 2022-23 on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments so far. In 2021-22, it was $254 billion. Services exports have increased to $71 billion during April-June this fiscal against $56.22 billion in the same quarter last year, according to the council's data.