India to pursue twin goals of becoming economic, energy superpower: Ambani

Ahmedabad: India needs disruptive solutions in renewable, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies, as well as breakthroughs in renewable energy and innovations in energy storage and utilisation to achieve the twin goals of becoming an economic and a clean-and-green energy superpower, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Saturday.

Ambani, who is also the President of the Board of Governors of Gandhinagar-based Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay University (PDPU), said in his convocation address that he foresees an "explosive and exponential growth" in the Indian economy in the post-COVID era.

The country will find a place in the top three economies of the world within a couple of decades, he said.

"By the middle of the century, the world will use twice as much energy as we use today. In the next two decades, India's own per capita energy needs will be more than twice as much as today," Ambani said.

Therefore, he said that India is required to simultaneously pursue two goals: to become an economic superpower, and to become a clean and green energy superpower.

"To achieve these twin goals, we need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies. We need breakthroughs in renewable energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen," he added.

Further, Ambani said that the country needs great innovations in energy storage and utilisation.

He was addressing the graduating students at the 8th convocation of PDPU organised via video conferencing, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest.

To the graduating students worried about the uncertainties created by the post-COVID situation, he advised them to venture out with supreme hope and confidence.

"The future is very bright for India. This is our ancient nation that has faced many adversities in the past and has emerged stronger each time. This is because resilience is in the very DNA of Indian people and Indian culture. In the post-COVID era, I clearly foresee explosive and exponential growth in the Indian economy," the RIL chief said. Within a couple of decades, India will be among the top three economies of the world, he said.