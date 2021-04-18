India to become No 1 EV maker in world, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence that lithium-ion batteries would be manufactured fully in the country in the next six months and India will become number one electric vehicle maker in the world in due course of time.

Addressing the Amazon's Smbhav Summit virtually, Gadkari further said that the government wants to encourage automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in India and he is in the final discussion with manufacturers.

"India is moving ahead towards making electric vehicles. In due course of time we will be the number one electric vehicle (EV) maker in the world. All reputed brands are present in India," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

Gadkari, who also holds the MSME portfolio, said indigenous battery technology will make EV the most effective means of transport.

"India has got tremendous capability for making green power... Within six months, I am confident that we will be in position to make 100 per cent lithium-ion battery in India, there is no shortage of lithium," he asserted.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister also said that the government is also working to launch hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology.

HFC technology uses chemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen (from air) to generate electrical energy, eliminating the use of

fossil fuels.