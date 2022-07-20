India slips 3 spots in mobile median speed
New Delhi: India slipped three spots in the global ranking for mobile median speed while it showed improved performance on fixed broadband metrics, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index. According to Ookla, in June 2022, India recorded 14 Mbps median mobile download speeds which was a tad lower than the 14.28 Mbps recorded in May 2022.
"This decrease in download speeds has brought the country to the 118th position in June from 115th in May 2022," Ookla said in a release.
That said, India's median download speeds on fixed broadband marked an improvement at 48.11 Mbps in June 2022, from 47.86 Mbps in the previous month.
