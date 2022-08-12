India ranks third in global startup ecosystem, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (I/C) for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh has on Friday claimed that India ranks third in the global Startup ecosystem and also in terms of the number of Unicorns. As per the latest data, there are currently 105 unicorns, of which 44 were born in 2021 & 19 in 2022.



While addressing 'DST StartUp Utsav', Singh said that PM Narendra Modi's special focus on science, technology has fired the imagination of the youth in the country to innovate and solve problems with new ideas. Pointing out that India's startups are not limited to only metros or big cities, he said, that 49 per cent of the startups were from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We have startups emerging in the fields like IT, agriculture, aviation, education, energy, health and space sectors, Singh added.

"India ranks third among the most attractive investment destinations for technology transactions in the world as it has a strong focus on science and technology. Also, India is among the topmost countries in the world in the field of scientific research, positioned as one of the top five nations in the field of space exploration and actively engaged in emerging technologies such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, etc," he said. India has created a massive jump in its global ranking on Global Innovation Index from 81st in the year 2015 to 46th in 2021 among 130 economies of the world, he added.