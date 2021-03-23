India ranks 40th on International Intellectual Property Index

Washington DC: India ranked 40 among 53 global economies on the latest annual edition of the International Intellectual Property (IP) Index released on Tuesday.

Released annually by the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre (GIPC), the Index evaluates Intellectual Property rights in 53 global economies from patent and copyright policies to commercialisation of IP assets and ratification of international treaties. The overall global IP environment improved in 2020, with positive score increasing in 32 of the 53 economies measured by the IP Index. This is the ninth IP index released by the GIPC.

"India ranked 40th in 2020, scoring 38.4 out of 100 on a set of 50 intellectual property-related indicators," the GIPC said in a media release.

India's overall score has increased from 36.04 per cent (16.22 out of 45) in the seventh edition to 38.46 per cent (19.23 out of 50) in the eighth edition.

India has shown real improvement over the past few years, the report said, adding that it has made a string of positive efforts which resulted in a score increase because of stronger enforcement efforts and precedent-setting court cases involving copyright and trademark infringement.

Nevertheless, rights-holders in India continue to face substantive challenges, particularly regarding the patenting environment, in which India's policy framework continues to deny patent eligibility to a broad range of innovations, it said.

The 2021 Index illustrates that economies with the most effective IP frameworks are more likely to achieve the socio-economic benefits needed to combat COVID-19, including greater access to venture capital, increased private sector investment in research and development, and over 10 times more clinical trial activity.