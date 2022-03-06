India proposes to hold dialogue at WTO on e-comm' role during Covid

New Delhi: India has suggested to convene a meeting under the aegis of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to discuss the role of e-commerce during the time of the COVID-19

pandemic.

According to a statement delivered by Ambassador of India to the WTO Brajendra Navnit at the General Council meeting held on February 23 to 24, many members have spoken about how e-commerce helped their economies during pandemic-led lockdowns.

"India suggests holding a discussion on the role of e-commerce during the time of the pandemic... Within the boundaries of every country, there may have been positive examples. But, did international e-commerce play a big role? It will be good to hear member experiences specifically linked to cross-border trade," he has said.

He has suggested that this agenda item should be adopted by the General Council as a standing agenda item for every meeting.

India has been a votary of rejuvenation of the work programme on e-commerce.

The General Council, highest decision-making body of the WTO after ministerial conference (MC), should now start the process of convening meetings of the work programme and ensure that the original mandate is adhered to, he has added.

At the Nairobi Ministerial Conference in December 2015, WTO members adopted a decision on the work programme on e-commerce.

Member countries have considered the work programme at nearly all MCs. They have also agreed to continue the practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until their next ministerial conference, but India has repeatedly asked to review the issues related with the moratorium on customs duties on e-commerce trade. Since 1998, the moratorium has been extended time and again for two years.

India has also asked that the Council for Trade in Goods, Council for Trade in Services, Council for TRIPS and Committee for Trade and Development should take up discussions on e-commerce as per their respective mandates originally set.