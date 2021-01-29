India only country among emerging markets to receive equity FPI inflows in 2020

New Delhi: India was the only country among emerging markets to receive equity inflows from FPIs in 2020, as the country attracted $30 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to the Economic Survey. Also, net inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) recorded an all-time monthly high of $9.8 billion in November 2020, as investors' risk appetite returned.

"During April-December 2020, equities witnessed an inflow of at $30 billion, five times its previous year value - India was the only country among emerging markets to receive equity FII inflows in 2020," according to the Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

As a result of strong inflows, buoyant Sensex and Nifty resulted in India's market-capitalisation to GDP ratio crossing 100 per cent for the first time since October 2010.