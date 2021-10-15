India offers a spectrum of opportunities: FM Sitharaman

Washington: India offers a spectrum of opportunities to investors and business firms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told executives of top American companies as she met and apprised them of various flagship programmes of the Indian government under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Sitharaman, 62, is currently in the American capital to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

On the sidelines of these events, she has been meeting a host of top American CEOs with footprints in India and who have shown interest in seizing the investment opportunities in the country.

In her meeting with Amway CEO, Milind Pant, the focus of discussion ranged in the areas of research and development, manufacturing automation, innovation and nutrition segment, the ministry said.

In a video message after his meeting with Sitharaman, Pant said that India is one of the top three investment destinations for Amway.

This was a great meeting with the Finance Minister, Sitharaman. It was a pleasure to understand and appreciate the resilience of the Indian society in economy and at Amway, we're all in it and committed to continuing to investing in India.

"We believe in India. It's one of the top three markets across the hundred markets globally that we operate in, he said.

Initiatives like National Monetisation Pipeline recently launched the National Infrastructure Master Plan and a spectrum of opportunities at GIFT City in Gujarat was mentioned by the finance minister during her meeting.

The minister underlined the presence and performance of the company in India since 1998 and its keenness to invest in the coming years.