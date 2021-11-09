India not signed up to COP26 agenda on sustainable agriculture

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday clarified that India has not signed up to a sustainable agriculture policy action agenda during the COP-26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The clarification was issued by the Union Agriculture Ministry following media reports that India had signed up for the agenda.

"It is clarified that such statements are baseless and factually incorrect. India has not signed up for the Sustainable Agriculture Policy Action Agenda during the COP-26 Climate Summit," the ministry said in a statement.

A National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) is one of the Missions within the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) that is operational in the country to deal with the issue of climate change, it said.

The mission aims to evolve and implement strategies to make Indian agriculture more resilient to the changing climate, it added.

According to the ministry, NMSA was approved for three major components: rainfed area development, on-farm water management as well as soil health management.