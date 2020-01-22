India keen on importing more crude oil from Brazil

New Delhi: India on Wednesday expressed interest in raising the import of crude oil from Brazil as the world's third largest oil consumer is looking at diversifying its import basket beyond the highly volatile Middle East region.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met visiting Brazilian Minister for Mines and Energy Bento Albuqueroque to review cooperation between the two countries.

"India is diversifying its crude oil supply and our oil companies have expressed interest in sourcing more crude from Brazil if offered favorable commercial terms,"

Pradhan tweeted after the meeting.

India imports 84 per cent of its oil needs and two-thirds of its import come from the Middle East with Iraq and Saudi Arabia being the top suppliers.

Pradhan said he also sought intervention for the early monetization of India's existing investments in the Brazilian energy sector.

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), has two exploration blocks in Brazil - BC-10 and BM Seal-4 and is looking at monetizing discoveries made there.

Pradhan said during the meeting the agreements/MoUs to be signed in bioenergy and oil & gas sector during the Summit level meeting with the visiting Brazalian President were also reviewed.