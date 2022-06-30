India & Japan discuss cooperation in 5G tech

New Delhi: Cooperation in 5G telecom technology figured prominently in the India-Japan cyber dialogue held virtually on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and information and communication technologies.

It said the discussions included developments in cyber domain and mutual cooperation in the area during discussions at the United Nations and other multilateral and regional fora.

"Both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) including 5G Technology," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation at the fourth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs's cyber diplomacy

division.

The Japanese delegation was led by Yutaka Arima, ambassador in-charge of cyber policy at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.