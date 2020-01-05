India Inc's overseas borrowing up 6.5% to $2.12 billion in Nov 2019
Mumbai: Overall borrowings by India Inc from overseas markets grew 6.5 per cent to $2.12 billion in November 2019, the Reserve Bank data showed.
Domestic companies had borrowed over $1.99 billion in November 2018 from foreign sources.
Of the total foreign borrowing during the month, $2,11,53,22,022 was raised through the automatic route under the external commercial borrowing (ECB).
No capital came in through the approval route, while the rest of $9,86,681 was by way of issuance of rupee denominated bonds (RDB). The major borrowers in the automatic route of ECB were: Adani Transmission Ltd ($500 million for refinancing of rupee loans), Tata Motors Ltd ($400 million for rupee expenditure), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ($300 million for new project) and JSW Steel Ltd ($250 million for refinancing of earlier ECB).
Among others, Home Credit India Finance raised $61.58 million for on-lending purpose, manufacturing firm Nipro India Corporation Private Ltd borrowed $52.1 million to carry out modernisation work, non-metallic
mineral producer Owens-Corning (India) Private Limited raised $30 million for working capital needs, and Exxonmobil Services &
Technology Pvt Ltd borrowed $30 million for rupee expenditure.
Margdarshak Financial Services Limited, which is into micro finance business, except for insurance and pension funding, was the sole entity to raise the money by issuing the rupee bonds (popularly known as masala bonds).
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Tax haven trusts come under scanner of Swiss bank5 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Threat' video: FIR against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya5 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
HP revenue collections up 17.3%5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Ensure safety of Indians in Gulf: Amarinder to Centre5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Coal Scam: CBI books Nippon Denro Ispat Ltd over...5 Jan 2020 5:54 PM GMT