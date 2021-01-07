India implemented several measures to facilitate trade during 2015-20, says WTO

New Delhi: India has implemented several measures to facilitate trade, such as simplification of procedures and customs clearances for imports and exports, according to WTO.

Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO) said that the other trade-facilitation initiatives introduced by India since 2015 include introduction of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE); Single Window Interface for Facilitation of Trade (SWIFT); the Direct Port Delivery and the Direct Port Entry facilities; and the increased use of the Risk Management System (RMS).

These points were part of the report of India's seventh Trade Policy Review (TPR), which began on January 6 at the World Trade Organization. The TPR is an important mechanism under its monitoring function, and involves a comprehensive peer-review of the member's national trade policies.

India's last TPR took place in 2015.

"During the period under review, India implemented several measures to facilitate trade, such as a reduction in the number of documents required, and the automation of the customs clearance system for imports and exports," the WTO has said.

It added that India's trade policy remained largely unchanged since the previous review. India continues to rely on trade policy instruments such as the tariff, export taxes, minimum import prices, import and export restrictions, and licensing, it said.