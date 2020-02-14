India forex reserves soar to record $473 billion
Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.701 billion to a lifetime high of $473 billion in the week to February 7 on account of increase in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.
In the previous week, the foreign exchange reserves had swollen by $4.607 billion to $471.3 billion. In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $1.938 billion to $439.186 billion.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
In the reporting week, gold reserves declined by $218 million to $28.779 billion.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $2 million to $1.436 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $16 million to $3.599 billion, the data showed.
