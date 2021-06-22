India, Fiji sign MoU for cooperation in agriculture

New Delhi: India and Fiji on Tuesday signed an agreement for co-operation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Fiji's Minister of Agriculture, Waterways & Environment Mahendra Reddy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of Agriculture and allied sectors between India and Fiji.

The MoU was signed in a virtual meeting, an official statement said.

The MoU will remain valid for a period of five years.

Speaking at the event, Tomar said India has helped all the countries during the COVID pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister has focused on agriculture and the development of villages from the very beginning, he added.

In this direction, Tomar highlighted that the government has taken many concrete steps like setting up of Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and creation of 10,000 FPOs.

During the pandemic, he said loans worth Rs 2 lakh crore have been given to the farmers.

Tomar said that cordial and friendly relations between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation, and strong cultural and people-to-people ties.