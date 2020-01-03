India extends $75 mn LoC for solar parks in Cuba

Mumbai: India has extended a line of credit of $75 million (over Rs 500 crore) to Cuba for financing solar parks. An agreement signed between Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) and Banco Exterior De Cuba in July last year came into effect from December 12, the RBI said in a statement on Thursday. Under the LoC, the terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project.