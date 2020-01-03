Millennium Post
Home > Business > India extends $75 mn LoC for solar parks in Cuba

India extends $75 mn LoC for solar parks in Cuba

India extends $75 mn LoC for solar parks in Cuba

Mumbai: India has extended a line of credit of $75 million (over Rs 500 crore) to Cuba for financing solar parks. An agreement signed between Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) and Banco Exterior De Cuba in July last year came into effect from December 12, the RBI said in a statement on Thursday. Under the LoC, the terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top